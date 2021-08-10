FloGrown Partners with Florida Universities UCF, FSU, and UF after 10 Years of Doing Local Business
Disrupting the college apparel marketplace, FloGrown is creating school-specific designs targeted toward outdoorsmen and women at a very competitive price.
For anyone who loves Florida and Florida universities, what could be better than a line of apparel for their school that's made by a local Florida company and is unlike anything else on the market.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FloGrown, a Florida lifestyle brand in its 10th year of doing business, has partnered with Florida’s universities to create artistic representations of their brands on high quality clothing at an affordable price. What makes this so different from other brands with college licenses is that FloGrown is a local Florida company (not Nike or another big brand) and the designs are the polar opposite from the clean and simple look you see on almost all college designs. The College line of FloGrown apparel features Florida (and school) specific design characteristics that makes it ideal for Florida residents and outdoorsmen and women who take pride in their school and their state. These College collections will be available at Academy, Dicks, Bealls, Dillards, and Fanatics in addition to the online FloGrown store.
— Jesse, FloGrown CEO
Currently, FloGrown has released a few select t-shirts and tanks for the UCF Knights, Florida State Seminoles, and the Florida Gators but are working on performance tees and straw hats in addition to several more designs on existing garments. University of Miami and University of South Florida have also signed on for collaborations with FloGrown that will be available in late August-early September with plans to continue expanding to other schools.
The College line has been in the works for 2 years and finally makes its debut in the year of the 10th anniversary of FloGrown. This is a unique opportunity for fans to show pride for their school and state, and support a local business that’s been representing the Florida lifestyle for over a decade.
