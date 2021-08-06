Jaguar Financial Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaguar Financial Corporation (“Jaguar Financial” or the “Company”) (TSXV: JFC) announces that it has accepted the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Perry Rapagna, effective immediately. Mr. Rapagna’s resignation is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company including any matters relating to the Company’s accounting practices or financial reporting. The Company thanks Mr. Rapagna for his contributions in this position.
Harvey McKenzie, current director of the Company, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange.
Additional Information
Michael Lerner, Chief Executive Officer
Jaguar Financial Corporation
(416) 710-4906
About Jaguar Financial Corporation
Jaguar Financial is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar Financial determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar Financial's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.
Cautionary Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
