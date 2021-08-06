Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,849 in the last 365 days.

Consumer Alert: Never Buy or Sell Fake Vaccine Cards

Friday, August 6, 2021

As millions of North Carolinians get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 and the dangerous Delta variant, fraudsters are buying and selling fake vaccine cards. These fake cards are illegal, and buying or selling a falsified government seal is a federal crime. Our office is leading the fight to shut down sellers of fake vaccine cards.

You don’t need to spend money on your vaccine. In fact, you can make money – including a $100 bonus for newly vaccinated people at participating locations through the end of August.

Getting the vaccine honestly also keeps us all safe. When people fake their vaccination status to enter schools, workplaces, or public settings, they put themselves and others at risk. Supplying fake medical records to an employer, school, or university could be a violation of institution policies and could result in disciplinary actions.

There is no need to break the law and fake your vaccination status – the vaccines are safe, effective, and available in your community. You can learn more about vaccine safety here.

The best way to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us is to get a vaccine. Find out where to get your shot here.

If you’re concerned about people selling fake vaccine cards online, please report them to our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. If you’re concerned about fake vaccine cards being used in your business or institution, please contact local law enforcement.

You just read:

Consumer Alert: Never Buy or Sell Fake Vaccine Cards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.