Consumer Alert: Never Buy or Sell Fake Vaccine Cards

Friday, August 6, 2021

As millions of North Carolinians get vaccinated to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 and the dangerous Delta variant, fraudsters are buying and selling fake vaccine cards. These fake cards are illegal, and buying or selling a falsified government seal is a federal crime. Our office is leading the fight to shut down sellers of fake vaccine cards.

You don’t need to spend money on your vaccine. In fact, you can make money – including a $100 bonus for newly vaccinated people at participating locations through the end of August.

Getting the vaccine honestly also keeps us all safe. When people fake their vaccination status to enter schools, workplaces, or public settings, they put themselves and others at risk. Supplying fake medical records to an employer, school, or university could be a violation of institution policies and could result in disciplinary actions.

There is no need to break the law and fake your vaccination status – the vaccines are safe, effective, and available in your community. You can learn more about vaccine safety here.

The best way to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us is to get a vaccine. Find out where to get your shot here.

If you’re concerned about people selling fake vaccine cards online, please report them to our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. If you’re concerned about fake vaccine cards being used in your business or institution, please contact local law enforcement.