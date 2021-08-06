Submit Release
Brewster Announces Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program Funding for District Schools

McKeesport, August 6, 2021 – Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) announced today that 12 schools in the 45th District will receive grant funding, awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP).

“Fruits and vegetables help our children physically and play an important role in their development,” Brewster said. “Proper nutrition allows them to thrive as students and prepares them with healthy eating habits for the rest of their lives.”

Pennsylvania was the first state to utilize the FFVP in 2004. The program was expanded to all 50 states by 2008. The goal of the FFVP is to create healthier school environments by promoting nutrition education and to positively impact the long-term health of students.

The schools in Sen. Brewster’s district receiving funds include:

  • Allegheny IU3’s Sunrise School
  • Duquesne City School District’s Duquesne Elementary School
  • East Allegheny School District’s Logan Elementary School
  • Kiski Area School District’s East Primary School
  • McKeesport Area School District’s Francis McClure Elementary School
  • McKeesport Area School District’s Twin Rivers Elementary School
  • South Allegheny School District’s Elementary School
  • West Mifflin Area School District’s Clara Barton Elementary School
  • West Mifflin Area School District’s Homeville Elementary School
  • Woodland Hill’s School District’s Edgewood Elementary STEAM Academy
  • Woodland Hill’s School District’s Turtle Creek Elementary STEAM Academy
  • Woodland Hill’s School District’s Wilkins Elementary STEAM Academy

