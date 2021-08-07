John Maxwell to present at Etech Global Services’ Servant Leadership Conference
NACOGDOCHES, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services is honored to host Dr. John Maxwell at the upcoming Etech’s Servant Leadership Conference to be held on August 9, 2021. He will be presenting from his recent book, The Leader’s Greatest Return. In this book, Maxwell shares the most important lessons he has learned about the leadership development process.
Dr. John Maxwell is a leadership expert, speaker, and author. He has written over 100 books that have been translated into fifty languages. Many of them are on the New York Times Best Seller list. He was also listed by Inc. Magazine in 2014 as the #1 leadership expert in the world. In the last two decades, he has served and helped Fortune 500 company leaders, universities, and community leaders.
Attending this year’s leadership conference will be over 200 of Etech’s top leaders from US, Jamaica and India. Those that cannot attend in person will be participating via a live stream. Etech remains committed to investing in and growing leaders. This year’s leadership conference is another example of Etech’s commitment to growing leaders across the globe.
"In 2009, we implemented a new philosophy on leadership supporting our vision to make a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and communities. Our goal was to inspire the Etech leadership team to embrace our vision and participate in transforming our company into a servant-led organization. Over the years, we have incorporated much of Maxwell’s teachings into developing and enhancing the servant leadership culture that is the foundation of Etech today.” said Matt Rocco, Etech’s President & CEO.
Etech Global Services is a servant leader organization committed to making a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and within our communities. Etech offers a variety of services that includes inbound and outbound customer care, quality monitoring and analytics, email, live chat, technical support, back-office support, and software development. Our current partnerships with more than 47 companies include managing upwards of 100 million voice interactions, 25 million chat & email interactions, and 24 million quality monitoring evaluations per year.
Etech launched in 2003 with only 400 employees and a single contact center in Nacogdoches, Texas. Over the last 17 years, we have expanded our range of services and have grown to include more than 3,000 employees and eight state-of-the-art contact centers with five U.S., one nearshore, and two offshore locations. All of this has been accomplished without the need for mergers or acquisitions.
Etech’s company partnerships have benefited from our proven track record of creating improved customer experiences, enhanced customer satisfaction and advocacy, increased conversion rates, higher net promoter scores, and stronger customer relationships.
Etech Journey at Glance