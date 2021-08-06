ONVO LIFESTYLE LAUNCHES PRODUCTS SOLVING NEEDS OF OUR AGING POPULATION

Onvo Lifestyle, a new brand under Helix Design, Inc., is targeting the evolving needs of the elderly without compromise in design and quality.

MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onvo Lifestyle announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to solve issues relating to society as it ages. As people grow older their product needs change due to limitations in strength, dexterity and visual acuteness. Aging Adults, or “Baby Boomers” (ages 55-74), make up approximately 24% of the U.S. population and are the wealthiest generation in the United States. This growing group of affluent individuals spend significantly, both online and in-person. Unfortunately, the products available to them are often inferior to the quality they are accustomed to buying and are often poorly designed for the intended usage. Many of the available products lack ergonomic and aesthetic considerations. At Onvo, we believe aesthetics and function can exist in harmony.The first product to be launched on August 10, 2021, is the Finger Guard, a cleverly designed attractive kitchen gadget that enhances food preparation with a tool that protects the fingers when cutting fruits and vegetables. It safely protects the fingers and holds the fruit or vegetable securely for the ideal cut. Made of food-grade silicone and stainless-steel materials, this dishwasher-safe product will provide years of service, safety, and convenience.Funding from the 30-day Kickstarter campaign will be used for manufacturing and distribution to our backers. Backers have a choice of different reward options starting at just $10.00. More about this product and Onvo Lifestyle can be found at https://onvolifestyle.com and at our Kickstarter campaign on August 10.Onvo Lifestyle will be releasing new products targeting this underserved market in the coming months with more exciting high-end products that solve the needs of the aging population, delivering on both functional and aesthetic considerations. Helix Design, Inc. is a product development company specializing in design research, industrial design, mechanical design, and prototyping. We are a small team of seasoned professionals that have developed products in consumer, medical, industrial, business and many other categories. Helix has a portfolio of hundreds of products from hundreds of clients developed during our 31 years in business. More information can be found about Helix at https://helixdesign.com