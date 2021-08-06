TLUXX releases energetic new track “Sweet Talk” with TikTok sensation and X Factor finalist Drew Ryn
The Los Angeles based EDM DJ/Producer is set to excite fans with his new track “Sweet Talk” featuring TikTok phenomenon Drew Ryn available on all platforms.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles artist TLUXX’s new single titled "Sweet Talk" is available on all major platforms on August 6th. Inspired by the dynamic of tempting sweet talk in relationships, the track is sure to bring enormous energy and an addictive dance beat to listeners.
Known as an Electronic Dance Music DJ/Producer, TLUXX goes against the tide and refuses to follow trends. He relies on his instinct when creating energetic and one-of-a-kind tracks. The idea for his latest single, “Sweet Talk” developed from the idea of being lured into doing something you shouldn’t in a relationship through enticing sweet talk. After producing a captivating progression and solid track, TikTok sensation with over 2 million followers and X Factor finalist Drew Ryn traveled to LA to write and record the upcoming hit single with him.
Previous work includes his supporting DJ role for performers such Wolfgang Gartner, Dirty South, KhomHa, Jordan Suckley, Coone, Mark Breeze, GLD, Crisis ERA, Headhunterz, Zomboy, CandyLand, Cry Wolf, Riggi & Piros, MAKO, Party Favor and many more.
For more information on TLUXX and to hear his latest “Sweet Talk” visit here.
About TLUXX
TLUXX hails from a small town in New Mexico. In 2012, a hefty health issue forced him to give up his dream of becoming a major league baseball player. While recovering from surgery, TLUXX discovered EDM artist Avicii. During recovery, he spent hours in his basement learning the art of music production and DJ performances. During this process, he concluded his purpose in life is to bring happiness to people through music. Welcomed by the DJ community in Albuquerque New Mexico, he later booked 50 shows a year and represented New Mexico on the Dunes stage at the Sun City Music Festival in El Paso, Texas. Shortly afterward, he was a resident DJ in Albuquerque's Lotus and Gravity nightclubs, later moving to Los Angeles to continue his journey and improve his production techniques by studying music theory and sound design at Berklee College of Music.
