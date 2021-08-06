FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, August 6, 2021

NYS DMV UNVEILS NEW, REDESIGNED NASCAR LICENSE PLATES AT WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL

New Plates Will Be Available for Purchase in October More Than 200 Custom License Plates Available

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will unveil two new custom NASCAR license plates and a redesigned Martin Truex Jr. plate, now featuring his new number, 19, during the “Go Bowling at the Glen” NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International. All three plates will be available for purchase in October on the DMV website, by mail or through the DMV’s Custom Plates office.

“We are excited to unveil these plates at this world-class event at the Glen, which was voted the best NASCAR racetrack in the entire country four times in the last six years, according to USA Today,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. "Custom plates are just one way fans can show their pride for their favorite sport or driver.”

Five Bar Plate

Track Plate

Martin Truex Jr. Plate

Fans can see the new plate designs at the DMV’s booth at the racetrack and can learn about the more than 200 custom license plates available, including nearly one dozen NASCAR plates. The DMV also offers custom sports plates, military plates, and plates that support charitable causes such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, and the Environmental Protection Fund.

Custom plates may be ordered on the DMV website, by mail, or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838. They are also available with the International Symbol of Access (ISA) for any registrant who qualifies. Any qualifying applicant who wants a plate with the ISA on it must contact the Custom Plates office before submitting their application.

For more information about how to order custom license plates, fees, and to view available plates, visit, https://dmv.ny.gov/plates/how-order-picture-and-professional-plates.

During the race weekend, DMV staff will also be on hand to provide information about DMV services, REAL ID, and to hand out prizes. NASCAR driver Ross Chastain will visit the DMV booth on the morning of Friday, August 6, and Sunday, August 8, to meet fans, sign autographs and encourage them to buckle their seat belts.

Chastain has partnered with the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) and DMV to promote the importance of seat belt use through the “Protect Your Melon” campaign. In addition to racing, Chastain is an eighth-generation watermelon farmer.

