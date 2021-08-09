Cannon Announces Darin Gleason as President and Chief Executive Officer
Darin Gleason joins Cannon Instrument Company® as President and CEO to position the company for the next level of growth
I am excited to be a member of the CANNON team. We have a strong brand, an experienced, dedicated team and a strong dealer network around the world.”STATE COLLEGE, PA, US, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CANNON Instrument Company, a global leader in viscosity and physical property characterization, today introduced Darin Gleason as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pat Maggi, who was President and CEO for the past nineteen years, accepted the new position as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with Cannon’s parent company Arthur H. Thomas Company.

Along with Maggi’s new responsibilities, he will continue as President and CEO for Performance Distillation Solutions (PDS). “My new focus will be growing PDS to its full potential, while also overseeing the product technology advancement of both CANNON and our sister companies PDS and LaMotte,” said Pat Maggi. “I am excited by these new responsibilities and look forward to helping guide the AHT technologies of the future.”
Gleason joins Cannon after steady career progression in B2B sales, marketing, business development, general management and executive leadership. He spent the last three years as CEO of Winoa Americas Region where he led turnaround efforts and redirected the growth trajectory of the company. Prior to Winoa, Darin spent 5 years at Atkore, Inc. as Vice President of Marketing & Business Development and then as Vice President & General Manager of the company’s Metal Framing business unit. Earlier in his career, Darin spent 17 years with Diversey where he advanced through a series of sales, marketing and business development roles. Gleason received a BS degree in Marketing from Penn State University and a MBA from Pepperdine University.
“Darin is the leader CANNON needs to grow to the next level,” said Craig Kingery, President and CEO, Arthur H. Thomas Company. “Darin’s strong leadership and his extensive experience in new business development, strategic planning and channel management, will help CANNON grow and expand as a global leader.”
About CANNON Instrument Company
CANNON Instrument Company is a global leader in viscosity related products and services since 1938. CANNON offers a broad spectrum of high-quality, viscosity-related products and services including glass viscometers, viscosity standards, automated and semi-automated viscometers, and constant temperature baths. In addition, CANNON offers a variety of instruments for related physical property testing including densitometers, flash point testers, distillation testers, colorimeters, refractometers, carbon residue testers, vapor pressure testers, pour/cloud point testers, softening point testers, sulfur analyzers, plugging point testers and aniline point testers. For more information, contact us directly at info@cannoninstrument.com.
