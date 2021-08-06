Hoyer Statement on the July Jobs Report

"Our economic recovery continues to gain steam, and more Americans are able to get back to work safely, with nearly a million jobs created or restored last month and revisions to prior months showing more than 100,000 new jobs now accounted for. With the unemployment rate dropping to 5.4%, pushed down by job gains in nearly every industry sector, it is clear that the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan, enacted by Democrats in Congress, is doing what it was intended to do. However, our ability to sustain that recovery is at risk if we are unable to make major long-term investments in infrastructure and economic opportunities for our workers and businesses. “Infrastructure investments to rebuild and expand roads, rails, bridges, highways, airports, seaports, and public transit networks in communities across America are a core component of President Biden's American Jobs Plan. His American Families Plan, additionally, will lower taxes for middle-class families and lower the cost of basic necessities in order to make it easier to access and sustain a secure place in the middle class. "While Congress fulfilling its responsibility to improve our infrastructure and Americans' economic security is essential, the American people must step up as well by getting vaccinated and wearing masks to prevent the spread of the dangerous delta variant of COVID-19. Not only does this virus pose a deadly danger to those who are vulnerable or unvaccinated, it threatens to halt or reverse many of the gains we have made this year reopening our economy safely and bringing jobs back. Each and every one of us has a responsibility to help protect our neighbors and communities. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to get the free shot, which is not only safe but has been proven extremely effective in preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. We are all in this together, and House Democrats will continue working with Senate Democrats and with the Biden-Harris Administration to defeat this virus and help Americans build back better from the pandemic."