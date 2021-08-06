UFC 265 Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane Highlights

This weekend’s UFC 265 card is stacked with action fights, and the main event will sure catch the eyes of all those in attendance and watching on pay-per-view.

ORLANDO , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 -- This weekend's UFC 265 card is stacked with action-filled fights and the main event that is sure to catch the eyes of all those in attendance and watching on pay-per-view.

In a highly anticipated Interim Heavyweight Title, the Heavyweight Knockout King, Derrick Lewis, will be returning to his hometown of Houston, Texas, to face the undefeated mixed martial artist from France, Cyril Gane match.

This title match came together quickly after it was released that Francis Ngannou would take his time returning to the octagon after his knockout win to get the title versus Stipe Miocic.

The UFC 265 main event was even more stacked, but after the Greatest of All-Time in Women’s MMA, Amanda Nunes was diagnosed with Covid, pushing her fight against Julianna Pena back later and won’t be featured on this card.

But with a few other strong fights lined up for UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane, this should be a solid main card.

UFC 265 Schedule

UFC 265 Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

UFC 265 Date: August 8th, 2021

UFC 265 Start Times: Early Prelims: 6 PM ET (ESPN), Preliminary Card 8 PM ET (ESPN), Main Card 10 PM ET (ESPN+ and Pay-per-view)

UFC 265 Predictions (Main Card)

*All UFC 265 odds are courtesy of MyBookie*

Song Yadong (-110) vs. Casey Kenney (-120): Kenney by Unanimous Decision

Tecia Torres (-140) vs. Angela Hill (+110): Hill by Split Decision

Michael Chiesa (-115) vs. Vicente Luque (-115): Chiesa by Unanimous Decision

Jose Aldo (-120) vs. Pedro Munhoz (-110): Jose Aldo by Decision

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane: Interim Heavyweight Title

This matchup between two solid heavyweight competitors could go one of two ways. Derrick Lewis will end this fight like he always does, a barrage of punches followed by a massive hook, or Cyril Gane will execute on his technical dominance for a methodical win.

While Gane can finish the fight via KO or Submission, I do not see the case in this brawl to see who will face Francis Ngannou next.

Gane is the heavy betting favorite, with MyBookie listing his odds at -355. Because he is undefeated, it is no surprise that Vegas is siding with him in this matchup.

Derrick Lewis, on the other hand, Derrick Lewis On is a +280 underdog, a place from which he has had a lot of success in his MMA career.

Lewis, otherwise known as the Black Beast, was the underdog heading into his fight previous fight versus Curtis Blaydes. He ended up with the surprising KO victory that landed him a shot at this interim title.

After that win versus Blaydes, Lewis is now entering this fight on a four-fight win streak and will hope to capture the UFC heavyweight belt in his second-ever UFC title fight.

It's not lost on Lewis that he could finally taste UFC gold -- even if just as an interim champ -- so close to the anniversary of the day he left prison for an assault charge on Aug. 8, 2008.

"If I can win the title Aug. 7, 2021, it would be like a real special day for me," Lewis said.

"Being an interim champion -- nah, f*** all that, heavyweight champion of the world -- and almost the same day that I got out from one of the worst times of my life.”

Gane, however, is coming off of a technical breakdown and dominant decision victory over Alexander Volkov. Being undefeated in Professional MMA, Gane will continue his immense success and make it official with UFC gold.

Gane has shown virtually no weakness in his game, being able to string together multiple victories since entering the UFC, and they all are done through different executions. He can work you standing up, on the ground, against the cage, everywhere.

We all know how UFC betting works, and since there is no actual value when putting money on Gane at -355 for MyBookie’s odds, I think the route to take here is to bet on a result for Gane, more specifically TKO, KO, or DQ at +135 on MyBookie. While he does not have as much power as Lewis, he is more technical with his striking, which will lead him to victory in this one.