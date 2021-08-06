Concierge Auctions Announces July Sales—Including the Sale of Prestigious Stablewood Community Estate in Houston, Texas

A true gem of neo-Gothic architecture glitters from the heart of the Loire Valley. Sumptuous chandeliers and immaculate oak paneling throughout provide a warm and cohesive design that calls you to linger in each new room.

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured sold properties include La Perse in cooperation with buyer’s agent Teresa Russo of Realty Associates, a sprawling 18th-century style estate in exclusive Stablewood; Chateau de Falloux, a stunningly renovated neo-Gothic chateau with history that traces back to the 18th century; and 31 Ward Avenue, in cooperation with buyer’s agent Christine Whelan of Resources Real Estate, a rare waterfront estate in the most coveted area of Jersey Shore.

July sales include:

La Perse in Stablewood, Houston, TX | In cooperation with Kellie Geitner of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 42 days of exposure resulted in 29,000+ website/page views, 867 prospects, 46 showings, and 3 bidders.

“Compared to selling a luxury property on the traditional market, six weeks is but a fraction of the time a listing may go unsold. But six weeks for the Concierge Auctions team and their process was enough to earn my trust, market the property on not only a local but a global scale, and ultimately identify the perfect buyer for this property. Their accelerated process and world-class database are truly unmatched,” stated Geitner.

Chateau de Falloux in the Loire Valley, France | In cooperation with Tony Wells of French Domaines, 42 days of exposure resulted in 47,370+ website/page views, 13,320 prospects, 24 showings, and 10 bidders.

“Concierge Auctions’ experience with selling real estate on an accelerated timeline is simply unmatched,” stated Wells. “I’m familiar with their process as I’ve sold property with them before, but the breakneck speed at which they’re able to market a property to their global database, accrue a field of competitive bidders is truly incredible. I’m pleased at another successful sale here in France, and look forward to our next collaboration.”

31 Ward Avenue in Rumson, New Jersey | In cooperation with Pasquale Guadagno of Burke & Manna Real Estate Agency, 40 days of exposure resulted in 22,700+ website/page views, 828 prospects, 17 showings, and 5 bidders.

This prime waterfront estate in Rumson, New Jersey features endless, unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Shrewsbury River. On clear days, the New York City skyline itself is visible from the property, but the ease of access into the city, just a 39-minute ride via the luxury fast-ferry, is what truly sets this property apart. The construction of the home highlights all details of the architectural aesthetic, amenities, and comforts needed to make this a timeless compound, from the vaulted ceilings, to the large rooms with abundant natural light, to the stunning crown molding and existite light fixtures. Privacy is paramount with a handcrafted wrought iron gate entrance that fully fences the property along with eight-foot-tall hedging. View sunrises or entertain from the newly constructed and expansive stone patio with a fully equipped summer kitchen. The substantial dock, a rare attribute of the home, also offers 200 feet of 12-foot-deep dockage and two additional slips for boats up to 70 feet and 80 feet in length.

Villa Lucia in Laglio, Lake Como, Italy | In cooperation with Beverley Ann Rosen of Lake Como Properties, 41 days of exposure resulted in 35,000+ website/page views, 3,000 prospects, 23 showings, and a pre-auction sale.

The Spirit of Avalon in Lake Quivira, Kansas City, Kansas | In cooperation with Katie Casey of Crown Realty, 33 days of exposure resulted in 38,680+ website/page views, 10,100 prospects, 55 showings, and 6 bidders.

56-1089 Kamehameha Highway #5 in North Shore, Oahu, HI | In cooperation with Julia Napua Fetzer and Sean F. Ginella of Hawaii Life, 40 days of exposure resulted in 18,800+ website/page views, 509 prospects, 13 showings, and 4 bidders.

The Aviation Estate in Northern Neck, VA | In cooperation with Ron Mangas, Jr. of TTR Sotheby's International Realty, 27 days of exposure resulted in 18,240+ website/page views, 3,600 prospects, 22 showings, and 7 bidders.

751 Chestnut Road Near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | In cooperation with Lex Cuervo of Remax Select Realty, 38 days of exposure resulted in 11,780+ website/page views, 2,570 prospects, 50 showings, and 6 bidders.

