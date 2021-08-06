Gov. Wolf Applauds President Biden Executive Action on Vehicle Emission and Efficiency Standards

Governor Tom Wolf applauded President Joe Biden’s new executive action to reduce vehicle emissions and combat the climate crisis. The president’s Executive Order sets a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles, and develop long-term fuel efficiency and emissions standards that will have economic, public health and environmental benefits.

Governor Wolf issued this statement following the president’s announcement on Thursday:

“The Electric Vehicle Executive Order from President Joe Biden is a tremendous step towards reducing the harmful emissions from the transportation sector. The air pollution from vehicle exhaust is not just a factor in climate change, it is also a major source of pollutants that affect human health.

“This also addresses equity by bringing benefits to all communities. Increasing zero emission vehicles on the roads in Pennsylvania has been a priority for my administration and we are working to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to buy an EV. We have invested in clean cars through various grant and rebate programs and led the Drive Electric PA coalition to find workable solutions to increase EV use.

“My administration is also replacing state fleet vehicles with hybrid and all electric vehicles. And we are investing in charging infrastructure near major roadways and have provided funding for more than 1,000 EV charging plugs through the Driving PA Forward Initiative.”