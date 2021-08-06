Appellate Judicial Commission seeks applicants for Ransom vacancy on Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

6 August 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Appellate Judicial Commission is accepting applications for judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, to fill the vacancy created by the May 2021 appointment of Judge Robin Ransom to the Supreme Court of Missouri.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. The Missouri Constitution requires that a judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a United States citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years next preceding selection. Nominations should be submitted to the commission by e-mail at EDJudgeVacancy@courts.mo.gov , or by postal mail to Appellate Judicial Commission, Eastern District Judge Vacancy, Post Office Box 150, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The nomination form is available below.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021. Interested persons may download the application and instructions below.

The commission expects to meet Tuesday through Thursday, October 12 through 14, 2021, at the Supreme Court of Missouri, at 207 West High Street in Jefferson City, to interview applicants and select a panel of three nominees for the governor’s consideration. The interviews will be open to the public. The names of those to be interviewed and information relating to the number and characteristics of all applicants will be released publicly prior to the interviews.

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

