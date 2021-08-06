RMSI Designated as Esri Release Ready Specialty Partner
RMSI North America Inc. is pleased to announce that it’s been recognized as an Esri Release Ready Specialty under the Esri Business Partner Program.SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, NORTH AMERICA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMSI North America Inc., a leader in geospatial and engineering solutions is pleased to announce that it’s been recognized as an Esri Release Ready Specialty under the Esri Business Partner Program. This recognition endorses RMSI’s two decades of expertise in adopting and implementing Esri GIS technology and helping clients make the most of their Esri infrastructure by leveraging best practices including Web GIS deployments.
As a Release Ready Specialty partner, RMSI will offer industry solutions using the latest Esri ArcGIS products. Through this specialty program, RMSI ensures that their staff is trained with latest releases on the ArcGIS System to provide business value realization to clients. As early adopters of Esri software releases, the partners are leaders and ready to help clients leverage the newest capabilities.
“We are delighted to be recognized as an Esri Release Ready Specialty partner; this is a testament of our commitment in providing industry leading geospatial solutions to our clients supported by latest Esri technologies. This endorsement further provides an opportunity to build in-depth understanding and commitment to bring more business value to our clients’’, said Sridhar Devineni, Sr. Vice President (Geospatial), RMSI
“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Esri and with the Release Ready Specialty designation in hand, our customers can continue to rely on RMSI’s ability to leverage the latest Esri technology and be a trusted advisor for our mutual customers” as quoted by Nargis Ladha, Member – Utility Board, RMSI.
RMSI has been a recognized business partner in the Esri ecosystem since 2003 and achieved Esri Utility Network Management Specialty Partner status in 2019. RMSI has been working with leading global utilities over last two decades helping them address various asset data management challenges, ways to optimize GIS investments and meet safety and reliability requirements.
About RMSI - Maximizing Business Value
RMSI is a global IT company providing geospatial and software solutions to clients in sectors ranging from utilities, communications, navigation & location-based services, natural resources, land & infrastructure, to government & funding agencies.
RMSI is one of the largest geospatial employers with an employee base of over 4000 resources and is consistently ranked amongst the top companies to work for. RMSI has three state of the art development centers in India, and five fully owned international subsidiaries in US, Canada, Australia, UK, and Middle East.
For more information on RMSI, please visit www.rmsi.com
RMSI Press Contact:
Shivangi Agarwal
Shivangi.Agarwal@rmsi.com
RMSI Pvt. Ltd,
A-8, Sector 16, Noida 201 301, India
Shivangi Agarwal
RMSI Private Limited
shivangi.agarwal@rmsi.com