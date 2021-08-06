Of Cats, Ghosts, and Water
Behind the creation of a beloved racing boatCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We often think of cats and water as two things that simply cannot go together. This is often depicted and played on for humorous effect in most media. Ghosts, on the other hand, inspire tales of terror and mystery when paired with tales of the depths and the vast oceans. All these things inspire creativity, and it is the same creativity that led to the creation of an A Cat Catboot named Ghost. "From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" takes us through the riveting story of how Ghost came to be and how it performed well beyond the expectations of the usual wooden race boat.
William Fortenbaugh is a professor emeritus of classics at Rutgers University. From a young age, he himself has been fascinated by the creativity and efforts behind sailing. He found a passion for boat racing and raced many during his career. After his retirement, he came to appreciate the value of the A Cat and the group that produced it, David Beaton and Sons, who also produced Ghost. "From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" offers the result of the unique collaboration of Bill, David Beaton and Sons, the crew that sailed Ghost, and their friends and families in order to weave the tale of this special boat.
"From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" is the story of a wooden Catboot, lovingly called Ghost, which belongs to a unique class of boats that were built in Barnegat Bay in New Jersey. This class was only officially recognized as a racing boat class in 1924 under the name A Cat. Ghost was Beaton’s second A Cat design and held seven consecutive championships from 1994 to 2000. Ghost’s design was the product of superb craftsmanship and excellent overall boat construction. The book also covers its twenty-two-year competitive career before being put on display at the New Jersey Maritime Museum.
Sail along with the journey of Ghost by picking up your copy of "From Beaton's to Beach Haven: A Cat Ghost BH G" today!
