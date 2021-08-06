For Love of One’s Country
A glimpse at a man’s years of serviceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What makes a patriot? Offering one’s life in service of their country is often seen as the highest honor. But does that mean that their life is forfeited? Does being a patriot entail the ultimate sacrifice? Or does living a full life of service and duty also count? Surely, living and seeing the future off for the next generation also count for something so long as the love for one’s country is there. For Retired Rear Admiral George Worthington, the years he spent in the US Navy may have their ups and downs, but he can be sure his love for this great nation was expressed thoroughly through the memories he looks back fondly on in "Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir".
Born in Louisville Kentucky in 1937, George Rhodes Worthington found himself moving around a lot due to the war effort. His father was in the Navy at this time, and he found himself joining him after graduating from the US Naval Academy in 1961 and receiving an ensign commission for his efforts. From then onwards, he has joined several tours of duty while pursuing his passion for sports on the side. Worthington has held leadership positions and commanded his own units throughout his stellar military career and has graduated from the US Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges. He retired from active duty in September 1992.
"Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" takes us through the many ups and downs of a life and career built during a time of conflict and struggle. Worthington provides insights on what life was like growing up and moving around to follow his father who was serving in the Navy at the time. He shares some of his career highlights, starting with his involvement in the Christmas Island bomb tests, which he witnessed and experienced first-hand, thanks to his first tour of duty assigning him to the USS Halsey Powell. Worthington also looks back on the conflicts he was witness to, such as his service in Vietnam in Cambodia where he witnessed the Republic forces overrun by the Khmer Rouge. He also offers his insights on the politics and bureaucracy behind the service which he learned to navigate during his time working with the Pentagon.
See more of Worthington’s life from birth to retirement and read more of his story in "Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir", available now!
