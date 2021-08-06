Duty and Service
A glimpse of what a man offers his countryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it truly mean to live one’s life for others? We often take for granted the sacrifices made by the men and women in uniform that allow us to live peacefully in our homes. For these brave people, what they do often gets little praise or gratitude, and these are usually given after the fact. How do we celebrate the memories of the ones who serve while they are still here? For some, memories would suffice, and their careers touch the lives of those around them. And in the case of George Worthington, the memories in "Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" are enough to honor his career and his colleagues.
Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington gave much of his life to service and duty before he retired from active duty in September 1992. Born in 1937, he grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and went on to study with the US Naval Academy until his graduation with an ensign commission in June 1961. He experienced his first tour with the USS Halsey Powell which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. He participated in various tours of duty and pursued his passion for sports during his time off duty. He has held multiple leadership positions and commanded operations during his career.
"Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" is a fond look at the memories of a man whose life was centered on serving his country. George Worthington recalls his naval career and its multiple ups and downs. From childhood, he was constantly moving around while his father served in the navy during the war. He would eventually join up on his own after graduating from the United States Naval Academy as part of the Class of 1961. He narrates the highlights of his tours of duty and the highs and lows of his career when he assumed leadership, as well as insights on the political side of the service when he landed a post at the Pentagon.
