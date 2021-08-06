Life On and Off the Battlefield
A look at the life of a “frog” and his dutiesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What are soldiers up to when they’re not on duty? When one thinks of enlisting in the military, it often means constantly working 24/7 to ensure the safety of the country, or that life revolves around addressing conflict through whatever means necessary. One can often wonder if these types of people are allowed time to themselves and pursue a life outside of work. More importantly, how and where can these people achieve such a balance. "Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" offers us a glimpse of how a military man found this balance in the many significant events of his colorful career.
Retired Rear Admiral George Rhodes Worthington lives up to the nickname he gave for his fellow US Navy colleagues as a bit of a frog himself, being fond of water sports that he made time for in the middle of his career. Born in Louisville, Kentucky in 1937 and growing up in Tucson Arizona, he eventually joined the US Naval Academy and graduated twitch an ensign commission in June 1961. From there, he had his first tour with the USS Halsey Powell, which participated in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. He went on many other assignments and tours of duty, eventually commanding his own units. He also graduated from the US Marine Corps Command and Staff and National War Colleges before retiring from active duty in 1992.
"Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" fondly looks back at George R. Worthington’s years “running with frogs” and the circumstances of his colorful career in the US Navy. From his formal education to his tours of duty, we are given insights to the many events that shaped recent history and some of his own exploits. We also get a look at his non-military activities such as his pursuit of his favorite sports activities and his participation in the International Naval Pentathlon in Sweden.
