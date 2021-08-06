Hell and High Water
Life in service to the countryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One would think that joining the army would allow him to lead an interesting life. Seeing combat, ensuring the security of an entire nation, the balancing act that comes with the career, and how much it takes from life are just some of the challenges that come with the life of joining the ranks. To a soldier, they offer what they can to serve their country and their sacrifices for the sake of duty and patriotism allows people to live safe from harm. "Running with Frogs: A Navy Memoir" takes us through the life and times of one such person and his determination to live his life in service.
George Rhodes Worthington retired from active duty in September 1992 and has lived a life of service to the US Navy. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and attended South Kent School in Connecticut before heading to Brown University for a year. From there, he transferred to the US Naval Academy and graduated with an ensign commission in June 1961. He went on several tours of duty throughout his career, including participation in the 1962 Christmas Island bomb tests. He retired from active duty after an extensively decorated career in September 1992.
"Running with Frogs: A Navy Memoir" takes us through some of the ups and downs of George Rhodes Worthington’s career. The book covers some of his career highlights as well as some of his off-duty exploits, particularly his favorite sporting activities, participating in the international Naval Pentathlon in Sweden, and his membership with the Military Sport Council’s swimming competition in Barcelona. He takes us through his colorful experiences from the Christmas Islands bomb testing to his tours of duty in Vietnam and Cambodia, and even the political side of his post working with the Pentagon.
See what it’s like running with frogs over a stellar military career and pick up a copy of "Running with Frogs: A Naval Memoir" today!
