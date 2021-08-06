Luxury Concierge Services Meet Crypto at The Luxury Bank

The premier luxury lifestyle brand allows clients to access a portfolio of exclusive concierge services while also boosting crypto buying and spending.

We are committed to giving our clients access to unique luxury experiences and services that help them enjoy life while also giving them access to easy ways to pay for their lifestyle.” — Catalin Dascalu - CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Luxury Bank, a subsidiary of The Luxury, the world's premier luxury lifestyle group, has announced its vision for how it plans to transform the luxury industry. With pillars of service such as access to exclusive concierge services and a digital wallet to leverage the power of crypto and its new crypto-driven Point-of-Sale (POS) system for the luxury, The Luxury Bank is committed to providing unparalleled access to unique experiences to its affluent clients.The Luxury Bank boasts a robust portfolio of concierge services for its clientele. For clients looking for premier bespoke lifestyle management services, The Luxury Bank can help procure a wide range of experiences and goods for their clients. For finding luxury personal or rental vehicles, securing reservations at the world’s most coveted hotels and restaurants, chartering luxury planes, procuring and decorating upscale residential properties, or planning any other unique VIP experience, The Luxury Bank’s lifestyle management professionals offer white glove service to bring a client’s luxury vision to fruition.Clients accessing The Luxury Bank's concierge services also have the option to pay for their one-of-a-kind experiences using crypto. With The Luxury Bank's digital wallet, clients can store their crypto alongside their fiat currency and use either funding source at the touch of a button on The Luxury Bank's mobile app. Clients can easily switch between currency types and quickly send and receive money using the app. The platform is backed by the Binance Smart Chain, which equates to faster transaction times and low to no transaction fees for The Luxury Bank app users. Clients can also buy The Luxury Bank's exclusive crypto, The Luxury Coin (TLB), and earn TLB crypto rewards by being a member.Both services are part of The Luxury Bank's mission to increase crypto access to everyone and make crypto the preferred payment method in the luxury industry. Setting up The Luxury Bank's digital wallet gives clients an easy access point to buying, spending, and saving crypto. And with the recent launch of The Luxury Bank's new PoS system (TLPoS) driven by crypto, more luxury retailers will be able to accept crypto as their preferred method of payment.“At The Luxury Bank, we are committed to giving our clients access to unique luxury experiences and services that help them enjoy life while also giving them access to easy ways to pay for their lifestyle," said Catalin Dascalu, CEO. “So many of today’s affluent clients are investing in crypto and demand ways to use those investments to pay for luxury goods. With our concierge services, digital wallet, and TLPoS system, we’re reinventing the way affluent clients fund their lifestyles while making crypto a more prevalent presence in the luxury industry.”To learn more about The Luxury Bank, its concierge services, and its mission to make crypto more accessible for all, visit The Luxury Bank.

Cryptocurrencies Are Fast Becoming Mainstream in the luxury industry. Here’s How.