Global Nebulizers Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Nebulizers Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Nebulizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the nebulizers market is expected to decline from $1.67 billion in 2020 to $1.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rise in the geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.

The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath-actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.

Trends In The Global Nebulizers Market

The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market. For example, in June 2020, Respira Technologies, a health technology platform development company, revealed the introduction of a pharmaceutical-focused commercial development program for its RespiRx drug delivery system. Respirex is a compact, vibrating mesh nebulizer built for local and systemic treatment and can work in any position placed by the patient. The latest and advanced nebulizers increase the output rate which in turn will decrease the administration time.

Global Nebulizers Market Segments:

The global nebulizers market is further segmented based on type, application, end use, portability and geography.

By Type: Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, Mesh Nebulizer

By Application: COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Others

By End Use: Hospitals and Clinics, Emergency Centers, Home Healthcare

By Portability: Portable Nebulizer, Tabletop Nebulizer

By Geography: The global nebulizers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nebulizers Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides nebulizers global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global nebulizers market, nebulizers global market share, nebulizers market players, nebulizers global market segments and geographies, nebulizers market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The nebulizers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Nebulizers Market Organizations Covered: Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, COVIDien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc, Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, GF Health Products, Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Invacare Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

