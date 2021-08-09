Survrey2Connect Enables Users To Send Survey On WhatsApp With Latest WhatsApp Integration

Survey2connect Integrates with Whatsapp

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Survey2Connect has always prioritized evolution. Keeping that in mind, they have evolved their Survey collectors to match the modern methods of communications. In the last decade, WhatsApp has grown into one of the biggest messaging platforms in the world. With more than 2 billion active users sending more than 65 billion messages every day, WhatsApp is not just a platform used by few.

To make Survey2Connect’s platform omnichannel in a true sense, the company has enabled its users to integrate the WhatsApp business account with their Survey2Connect account. This would let the users share the survey link via WhatsApp. Similar to the SMS collector on Survey2Connect’s platform, users would be able to create their custom, pre-approved template and share it with their audience for their digital research, within minutes.

Higher Response Rate Unlocked With WhatsApp

WhatsApp, when compared to an ordinary SMS inbox, offers a personalized and organized touch. Add to the fact that most consumers today are bombarded with promotional and spam messages, your message with survey link might also get lost in that message silos. Hence, their mission, while integrating WhatsApp, was to ensure a better response rate for the surveys.

For digital research, reaching the correct audience is one of the most important parts of the exercise. With WhatsApp integration, businesses would be able to connect with their consumers via the WhatsApp message app, thus getting better visibility. This can directly be converted into a better response, thus unlocking a new level of data insights for the users that they can get from their market research surveys.

Omnichannel Suite In True Sense

While Survey2Connect always had prominent communication channels under its omnichannel collection suite, they have gone a step ahead and included WhatsApp as a collector to make sure we stay true to our mission of providing Omnichannel collection tools to our users. With WhatsApp integration, their users can open gates to feedbacks from their respondents whom they couldn’t reach earlier.



About Survey2Connect

A best-in-the-class research platform, Survey2Connect offers a single research platform that provides brands and its members with insights that lead to smart and informed decisions. Providing tools to improve the experience of every stakeholder involved, Survey2Connect through its Customer Experience Management and Digital Research platform has helped global leaders reimagine and redesign their customer experience. Survey2Connect offers a wide range of products including CX, Market Research, Employee Experience to Brand Experience. A stop destination for all your research requirements, Survey2Connect offers expertise in all forms of Survey Creation and the tools help organizations capture feedback across all the touchpoints, understand the feedback in real-time, and deliver actionable insights. Founded in 2017, Survey2Connect has delivered value to more than 30 enterprises across the globe. Learn more at www.survey2connect.com