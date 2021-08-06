MediaAgility placed in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services
Recognised for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute
This recognition validates our vision that clients today need services that enable continuous transformation. We are excited to be part of the global providers in this 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant.”LONDON, BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaAgility, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the global cloud computing market, today announced that MediaAgility has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the 2021 Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services for our cloud-native applications development capabilities, cloud engineering, and managed services offerings.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analysed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.
— Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO, MediaAgility.
MediaAgility is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Princeton, NJ with offices in the US, UK, India, Singapore, and Mexico. Our vision is to provide its clients with a timeless and unshakeable edge so that they can embrace change seamlessly and with confidence. MediaAgility is a premier Google Cloud partner and its credentials include 6 Google Cloud specialisations, 30+ Google Awarded Expertise badges, Looker Delivery Verified Partner, and Google-audited Managed Services Partner status.
As a strategic consulting partner, our priorities are to deliver exceptional services with cloud-based solutions that enable businesses to stay on the cutting edge through modern technology.
A people-first company, MediaAgility has successfully ingrained diversity, equity, and inclusivity in our work culture and was recognised amongst the fastest growing Inc 5000 companies in the US by Inc. magazine.
"There is a greater need than ever for change, innovation, and transformation of organizations to the public cloud. In the face of rising challenges and increasing demand for cloud, only service providers with end-to-end transformational capabilities across cloud-native application development, cloud engineering services, and managed services to provide cloud workloads, can enable and drive successful business outcomes," said Swarraj Kulkarni, CTO, MediaAgility.
“This recognition validates our vision that clients today need end-to-end services that enable their continuous transformation. Cloud migration and managed services alone are no longer sufficient as companies discover the power of cloud-native technologies. We continue to innovate on our agile service delivery model to build new cloud-native applications, data analytics solutions, and continuous modernisation of the existing stack. We are excited to be part of the global providers in this 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM that recognises our completeness of vision,” said Rajesh Abhyankar, CEO, MediaAgility.
“In the global markets, we are experiencing significant demand for our core capabilities; in cloud-native technologies paired with our elastic services model. We cut down on the time-to-market with our repeatable solutions, scaling our global digital expertise and digital transformation. It is an exciting time for all of us to be an enabler for this massive shift to the new digital architecture,” he further adds.
Magic QuadrantTM reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.
View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about MediaAgility’s public cloud solutions offerings, strengths, and cautions, among other provider offerings, at 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner®, Magic QuadrantTM for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 2 August 2021
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About MediaAgility
MediaAgility, a leading and innovative provider of solutions in the Public Cloud IT Transformation Services market, is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey with offices in the US, UK, India, Singapore, and Mexico. Its primary verticals include Media, Entertainment & Gaming, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Financial Services & Insurance.
MediaAgility supports multi-cloud use cases and is a premier Google Cloud partner. It has strong technical skills in Google Cloud Platform (MSP Partner with the Application Development specialization) and prides itself on taking a client-centric view to transformation while delivering to their needs.
1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray, Tobi Bet, David Groombridge, Craig Lowery, DD Mishra, William Maurer, 2 August 2021
Reena Kapoor
MediaAgility Inc.
+44 20 3743 8441
sales@mediaagility.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn