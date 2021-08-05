State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M21-19

For immediate release: August 5, 2021 (21-183-Revised)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

King County

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Sheila Sharlene Croft (RN60149755). Croft failed to comply with a previous order requiring her to take a neuropsychological evaluation.

Pierce County

In April 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Luis R. Ibarra (RN00144561) and required that, before requesting reinstatement of his credentials, Ibarra undergo a complete psycho-sexual evaluation. Ibarra allegedly sexually assaulted two patients while they were in the hospital. Ibarra was criminally charged in King County Superior Court with second-degree rape, a class A felony, and indecent liberties, a class B felony.

In June 2021 the secretary of health revoked the license of home care aide Susan Wanjiru Mbuchi (HM60995668). Mbuchi was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services long-term care abuse and neglect registry and is prohibited from being employed in the care of or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the license of certified nursing assistant Jamie Lynn Melendez (NC60019864). Melendez failed to comply with an agreed order requiring her to complete a substance abuse monitoring program.

Mason County

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant and Medical Assistant Programs indefinitely suspended the licenses of certified nursing assistant and registered medical assistant Kolten J. Cummings (NC60942218, MR60977079). While working at a hospital, Cummings tested positive for a scheduled drug for which he did not have a prescription.

Yakima County

In May 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended for at least 24 months the license of registered nursing assistant Yolanda V. Lopez (NA60247787). The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Lopez neglected a vulnerable adult, placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Lopez can’t be employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

California: In June 2021 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered nurse Khaing Zarchi Nwe aka Khaing New Aponte (RN60788261). In 2020 Nwe’s nursing licenses were suspended, revoked, surrendered, or placed on probation in California, Utah, Virginia, Ohio, and Florida, all based on medication administration issues in California.

