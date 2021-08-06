Mathis Bourassa Wins Canada's 2021 Largest Single Undergraduate Scholarship

Only second Quebecer to merit the McEuen Scholarship since 1995, alongside 2018 scholar Katherine Lacroix

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a year of global uncertainty and challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the McEuen Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce that Mathis Bourassa is the 2021 recipient of the McEuen Scholarship. The award covers full tuition, accommodation and miscellaneous expenses for four years of study at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. Valued at an estimated CAD 240,000, it is Canada's largest single undergraduate scholarship.

Mathis's nomination as a McEuen Scholar is a landmark in the Foundation's history as he becomes, alongside 2018 Scholar Katherine Lacroix, one of the only two francophone students to receive this national recognition award in more than 25 years.

Native of the small town of Bromont, Quebec, Mathis stands out through his commitment to academic excellence and to creating positive change in his community. Over the past year, he established a student-managed investment fund providing scholarships and bursaries at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf, while also co-writing his first book. The book, entitled Et si on se racontait?, promotes intergenerational relationships as a way to help seniors who have had to cope with loneliness as a result of the pandemic and our multiple lockdowns.

Driven by a passion for economics and a desire for social involvement, Mathis intends to make good use of his skills and values throughout his undergraduate studies as he begins the Masters of Arts in Financial Economics at St Andrews in September 2021. He hopes that his degree will provide him with the tools to tackle questions of socio-economic inequalities, sustainable development, fairer economic opportunities for emerging countries and much more.

Mathis states that he was inspired by Katherine Lacroix's path and that of other McEuen Scholars. "I intend to honour the impressive legacy of the McEuen family and of the many generations of extraordinarily talented scholars that have come before me," he said.

"The McEuen Scholarship is awarded based on merit, and a shortlist of only eight candidates are selected to be interviewed," John Aylen, President of the McEuen Scholarship Foundation, said. "Mathis impressed the jury with his presence, his easy manner, his sterling academic performance and his many accomplishments while at Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf. While we look at what the scholar will get from the experience of studying abroad, we also look at what that person will bring to the University of St Andrews. Mathis was the unanimous choice of the three members of the selection committee."

-30-



About the McEuen Scholarship Foundation

The McEuen Scholarship Foundation was established in 1974 by Mrs. Dolly McEuen and her niece Mhairi Angela McLeod, who divided their time between Canada and Scotland. Driven by their love of these two countries and devoted to fostering relations between them, the McEuen family wanted to help young Canadian leaders pursue their ambitions. For almost half a century, the McEuen Scholarship Foundation has annually awarded a full undergraduate scholarship to one Canadian student for the pursuit of their studies at the University of St Andrews.



For further information, see the hyperlinks below:

McEuen Scholarship Foundation's blog:

https://mceuenscholarship.com/category/blog/

La Voix de l'Est:

https://www.lavoixdelest.ca/actualites/un-bromontois-qui-carbure-aux-defis-a550d8caf6fc9769b51b53ad538018bf

Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf:

https://www.brebeuf.qc.ca/mathis-bourassa-katherine-lacroix-bourse-mceuen/



Source:

John Aylen

President of the Foundation

johnaylen@gmail.com

514-622-7110