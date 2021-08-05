Millionaire club has new member thanks to Cowboy DrawⓇ

August 5, 2021

A lucky WyoLottoⓇ player lassoed a million dollars during the Aug. 5 drawing for Cowboy Draw. WyoLotto officials are now on the lookout for that player holding the winning ticket.

The Cowboy Draw jackpot had grown to $1,086,437, and was won by someone who purchased a ticket Aug. 2 at the Common Cents located at 1907 S. Douglas Hwy. in Gillette, Wyo.

The winning numbers were 4, 23, 43, 44 and 45.

With better odds and two chances to win for $5, Cowboy Draw is a favorite for WyoLotto players.

The last time Cowboy Draw was over a million dollars was October 2020. That jackpot rose to over $2,250,000 and was hit by one winner from Rock Springs, Wyo.

Since Cowboy Draw launched in March 2015, more than 2.6 million winners have taken home over $49.2 million in winnings. If you believe you are a winner, you can check your tickets on WyoLotto’s website at wyolotto.com, go to a nearby retailer or download the WyoLotto app.