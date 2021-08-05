Hoyer Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

"I was deeply saddened to learn the news today of Richard Trumka's passing. Few have had as great and as positive an impact on the lives of working Americans over the past four decades as he did, and many of the workers' rights victories achieved during that time will forever bear his imprint. Not only did he champion access to affordable health care, child care, and retirement savings for American workers, Richard also stood up and spoke out for policies that would improve the lives of millions of working people at home and abroad. Under his direction, the AFL-CIO continued to play a leading role in our national dialogue on core issues central to the ability of our workers and their families to make it in America. "I join in offering my condolences to his wife Barbara of thirty nine years, their son Rich Jr., and the entire Trumka family - as well as all those in the AFL-CIO and United Mine Workers of America with whom he served and whose lives he touched over the years. The workers of our country have truly lost a giant today, and Richard will long be remembered not only for his dedication to their cause but also for his sharp wit, his good humor, and his kind heart - all of which he employed in the fight to which he gave his all throughout his career and his life."