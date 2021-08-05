Submit Release
News Search

There were 511 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,482 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: 

"I was deeply saddened to learn the news today of Richard Trumka's passing.  Few have had as great and as positive an impact on the lives of working Americans over the past four decades as he did, and many of the workers' rights victories achieved during that time will forever bear his imprint.  Not only did he champion access to affordable health care, child care, and retirement savings for American workers, Richard also stood up and spoke out for policies that would improve the lives of millions of working people at home and abroad.  Under his direction, the AFL-CIO continued to play a leading role in our national dialogue on core issues central to the ability of our workers and their families to make it in America.     "I join in offering my condolences to his wife Barbara of thirty nine years, their son Rich Jr., and the entire Trumka family - as well as all those in the AFL-CIO and United Mine Workers of America with whom he served and whose lives he touched over the years.  The workers of our country have truly lost a giant today, and Richard will long be remembered not only for his dedication to their cause but also for his sharp wit, his good humor, and his kind heart - all of which he employed in the fight to which he gave his all throughout his career and his life."

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on the Passing of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.