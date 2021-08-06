RiseUp Releases New Rug Screener on its Website
Crypto ecosystem “Protectors” build out new team, including DevOps and marketingOKLAHOMA CITY , USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiseUp, a crypto community dedicated to the survival and protection of the crypto space, today announced that it has released its new rug screener on its website. The rug screen utility allows users to enter a contract address to be scanned for malicious smart contract codes, scams and holders.
RiseUp is also pleased to announce the addition of "Davy Peeters," "Phenomenal" and Dave "The WhaleHunter" to the DevOps department, and Chase Walker, Afakasi Beast, Ahmed Nabi and Brandon "The Networker" to the marketing team.
RiseUp has utilized research tools from various platforms to protect the community from deception in the crypto space and has plans to build out its capabilities with goals for each of the next four quarters.
"The crypto universe is such a large and innovative space,” said team spokesperson Brandon “The Networker.” “Behind the scenes of this space lives a dark web. There are developers in the darkness who thrive there and are continuously creating scams. To fight against bad actors and career hackers, our focus as a cooperative project is to restore the authenticity of the Binance Smart Chain and protect investors. We have developed tools and resources that educate our community. We want to do everything we can to help them avoid fraudulent activity.”
Revealing hackers and stopping them before they wreak havoc is the impetus for the team’s development of a safe company for investors. Effectively, this inspired group of young, innovative investors is focused on creating a groundbreaking project to avoid being scammed in the market. RiseUp understands the benefits of educating its community, who are interested in the cryptocurrency space. There is also an initiative to teach people new to the crypto ecosystem. New investors will be informed in various aspects of the business, such as reading contracts, understanding coding and spotting scams. RiseUp knows that it can motivate and inspire people new to the crypto space to understand the importance of, and exercise, due diligence before investing in new projects.
The RiseUp team explained, “We plan on providing a one-stop shop for researching tokens. We have the availability of numerous resources on our platform to protect investors. RiseUp wants investors to know that there is a safe place in which they can invest and get into projects without having to worry.”
The RiseUp team plans to start on a launch pad platform. It will be necessary for developers to KYC on the platform before launching their pre-sale, while at the same time auditing the contract. The RiseUp platform will then be able to check for malicious items in code. RiseUp is powered by the Binance smart chain and saves
investors money with low network fees. RiseUp is hyper deflationary by decreasing supply and increasing the price over time.
As the meme ecosystem continues to grow on the Binance Smart Chain, the RiseUp development team will follow all suggested guidelines and principles that will distinguish RiseUp as a preferred resource for meme tokens.
For more information, visit riseupofficial.finance or follow them on Twitter.
