Old Guy OG Lee Cracks NFT Secret Code and Laughs All the Way to the Crypto Bank

The Anomaly of OLD ARTISTS in Historic NFT Art Collections - It takes two things for legacy artists to be NFT collectable; "Great Art! and Stealth!"

The big thing about NFT, is that it validates digital art in a way that will change the world.” — Lawrence Lee

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Like Rodney D, most old artists "get no respect" and short shrift in the world of NFT. Not Fine Artist Lawrence Lee though, who cracked the NFT code and took it to the bank.OG means Original Gangster –a term of respect, but in NFT World it sometimes also means, Old Guy–the exact opposite of respect. Lee is the former, and also the latter, but mostly the former.Like most new art concepts in history, NFT was quickly adopted by a core of young artists–which is a good thing. Unfortunately, NFT has also been misappropriated by hucksters who demonize experienced older artists because of their experience, and well-earned skepticism.Influencers turn common words and expressions into buzzwords that only a more eager demographic understands. For example, years ago the word 'competition' became 'disruptive marketing,' and recently in NFT lexicon, the carny-barker word 'SHILL,' became the Holy Grail for 'promotion'–until it wasn’t, ten seconds later. NFT word-games purposefully keep most older and busy artists out of the loop, as in SOTRWYFDOG - step off the ride when you feel dizzy old guy.Ironically, it was mostly "Old Guy Geek Gods" who created blockchain and tech concepts that now demoralize many older artists.At what point did experience, full disclosure, and transparency become dirty words?It’s an expected, accepted, and a mostly welcomed right of passage for young artists to develop and embrace new art concepts as their own. It’s a good thing because young new artists are the biggest risk-takers, and in 2021 especially, art is begging to be taken.NFT was introduced as a pandemic panacea for the ills of the art world, and a way for all artists to reinvent the art industry. Very quickly though, NFT turned into tech-talk designed to "shout down" anyone who even mildly disagreed with new ways to do old things. Simultaneously, pseudo-art also morphed into unregulated gambling for wealthy high-rollers pseudonymously shrouded in exosuits (fake identities) and behind avatar masks (more fake identities).It’s the polar opposite of CHEERS, and of what community really means.Today, no one knows your name Sam, or how much was won, lost, or your culture.When exactly, did culture become an anonymous, homogenized, and commoditized concept?Old Guy Art Critics are also boxed out. Legendary Pulitzer winner, Jerry Saltz, claimed on Twitter that he was smacked by an artist on the streets of NYC for being critical of NFT.So far, NFT is primarily a younger artist and collector world–the 18-44 demographic.Paradoxically, older and the most experienced contemporary artists haven't entered the NFT market in any appreciable numbers. Consequently, when an art collector discovers painters like Lawrence Lee, a septuagenarian Tucson Arizona artist with over forty years of canvas experience and also three decades in digital, they realize that the missing NFT link is Fine Art. NFT Lee is like discovering a shiny platinum needle in a field full of haystacks.Several of Lawrence’s Fine Art NFTs, listed under @NotoriousGangOfOne, are in the Metapurse Collection –owned by the same collectors who bought the $69.3 million Everydays Beeple that launched the NFT Art frenzy. Today's noticeable and uncomfortable absence of other older contemporary masters, who are patiently watching from the wings, causes art collectors to wonder.Will more OG OGs also eventually stake out high end NFT space? It’s hard to say.Maybe the real question is, will the NFT art space mature enough to make it worthwhile for older legacy artists to exosuit up and get in the game too? Art collectors are also wondering if NFT scarcity will, like in real life, be affected by an artist physically passing into the NFT Cloud of the great hereafter.Seventy-three-year-old Lee claims, “ The big thing about NFT , is that it validates digital art in a way that will change the world.”Hmm, visionary prophecy, or simply wishful thinking?NFT still has more questions than answers.Learn more at http://iADX365.com – Home of International Artist Day

Insights for NFT Art Collectors in 2021