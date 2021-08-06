Hip-Hop Artist Choti Releases New Video
“Phoenix” appears on the Ugandan-born musician’s EP released earlier this yearLAS VEGAS, USA, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ugandan-born hip-hop artist Choti has debuted a video of the song “Phoenix,” which appeared on his “T.M.C.U.” (Talkin’ with My Chin Up) EP released earlier this year.
Said videographer Quintonx3rd about the song, “This here is different. I’ve been playing yo song back for the past two days.”
To view “Phoenix” and other videos by Choti, visit his YouTube channel at bit.ly/3bLbML8.
The 24-year-old Choti is a musical artist who strives to bring something fresh to the hip-hop scene by engaging with his audience and making music that speaks to a universal truth. He learned early on that music is the glue that binds all people together and has the power to unite the world. As an artist, he has been influenced by the work of hip-hop greats as well as musicians from all walks of life. Beyond musical influences, his work has taken great inspiration from the culture around him and his life experiences.
Born Choti Lubermoi Laker-Ojok to a large family in Uganda, he was immersed in rich culture from an early age. His love of music began with cultural dances as a child and grew throughout his life. As he got older, Choti sought out music from every source, soaking in every bit of it and feeding his soul with sound. He began to express his musical talent and creativity by performing in talent shows throughout his youth. He did not, however, fully pursue a career in music until several years later.
Always drawn to creative endeavors, Choti began writing at a very young age. Writing poetry in his young life helped him to build upon his creative imagination and put his experiences into words. This became the foundation of his musical work. In both lyrics and sound, Choti has developed a strong link to the soul of the world around him and creates music that is not just heard but felt. Prior to launching his musical career, he followed a more traditional path through school. It was in college that he changed directions.
Choti’s parents worked hard to support their family. They were business owners and knew how to dedicate themselves to achievement and growth. Growing up like this instilled in Choti the drive to succeed. However, he knew that his path was not business but art. In his second year of college, he realized that his life was outside the walls of school and that he had something better waiting for him. He made the decision to leave school and become a student of life and began experiencing the world and growing from it.
His family did not understand his choice, but he knew it was the right one. Music became the focal point of his life and he never looked back. His sound is a unique expression of his life through expertly crafted lyrics and beats that resonate with listeners. Life has taken him from his childhood in Uganda to residing in Las Vegas, where he continues to breath in new experiences and transform them into music for a growing audience.
