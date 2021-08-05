Submit Release
News Search

There were 497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,487 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Today, Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Trumka family. Our commonwealth and our nation have lost a good man and a great leader, and we grieve his loss with you.

“Rich came from a coal mining family here in Pennsylvania. He knew the value – and the cost – of hard work. In his life and career, he was an indefatigable advocate for American workers. As the head of one of our nation’s leading labor organizations, Rich was a strong supporter of the rights of workers, and a proponent of laws and policies that safeguard those rights.

“Rich stood up for the working class people who built our nation, and for the democracy that keeps our nation strong. He will be missed.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.