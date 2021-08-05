Gov. Wolf Shares Condolences on the Passing of Richard Trumka

Today, Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement on the death of AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Trumka family. Our commonwealth and our nation have lost a good man and a great leader, and we grieve his loss with you.

“Rich came from a coal mining family here in Pennsylvania. He knew the value – and the cost – of hard work. In his life and career, he was an indefatigable advocate for American workers. As the head of one of our nation’s leading labor organizations, Rich was a strong supporter of the rights of workers, and a proponent of laws and policies that safeguard those rights.

“Rich stood up for the working class people who built our nation, and for the democracy that keeps our nation strong. He will be missed.”