Graphic Products Announces New Webinar: Implementing 5S in Your Workplace
A simple and doable approach to apply 5S in any workspace
The basic ideas of 5S are very simple. Unfortunately, simple doesn't necessarily mean easy, so that's where this webinar is aimed: we want to make the process easy to understand and easy to follow.”BEAVERTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Improve workplace efficiency through organization, cleanliness, and visual communication with the 5S System.
— Brian McFadden
Compliance specialist Brian McFadden will describe the origins and basics of the 5S method, share detailed recommendations for each of the five steps, and walk you through how to get your 5S implementation off the ground.
Stay tuned after the webinar for a live Q&A session. Get expert answers to your safety and compliance questions. You will learn how to:
• Understand the basics and origins of the 5S method
• Learn how and why each step flows into the next
• Create a basic plan for organization and cleanliness
• Improve workplace efficiency and eliminate waste!
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8913433319565168141?source=Pubs
"The 5S approach is a powerful way to improve efficiency, but it's not always easy to understand or use," said McFadden. "There's a lot of advice about 5S out there, and that can make the system seem complex. In fact, the basic ideas are very simple. Unfortunately, simple doesn't necessarily mean easy, so that's where this webinar is aimed: we want to make the process easy to understand and easy to follow."
Christine Torres
Graphic Products
+1 503-644-5572
ctorres@graphicproducts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
What is 5S?