TBI Agents Investigating Mt. Juliet Shooting

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man Thursday morning during an interaction with an officer from the Mount Juliet Police Department.

Around 8:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed man at a grocery story on South Mount Juliet Road. The first responding officer encountered the man in the store’s parking lot, armed with a knife. The situation escalated, resulting in the officer shooting the man, who was injured and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No civilians or law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and makes no determination whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of cases. Such a decision rests with the district attorney general requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of cases and instead, refers question of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted to TBINewsroom.com.