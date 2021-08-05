Senator Costa Statement on Passing of Richard Trumka

PITTSBURGH – August 5, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) released a statement today on the passing of Richard Trumka, head of the AFL-CIO:

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Richard Trumka after his passing today. Not only is this their loss, but a great loss for the entire labor community and the workers of this country and around the world.

A Pennsylvania native himself, Trumka embodied the ideals of this commonwealth through his hard work as a coalminer in Nemacolin, PA, his election as the youngest ever president of the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), and his eventual rise to president of the AFL-CIO.

He fought his entire life for working families to have stable and safe jobs, living wages, and for the promise that immigrant families like his own could come to this country and truly make a better and more prosperous life.

I stand in solidarity with the labor community, and I will continue to commit myself to the ideals of fair labor practices and good jobs that support working families.

Richard Trumka’s legacy and commitment to the labor movement in Pennsylvania and far beyond will never be forgotten.”

###