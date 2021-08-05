Enginuity Power Systems Announces Investor Opportunities through StartEngine

The International Builders' Show recognizes Enginuity's E|ONE with three (3) awards - including 'Best in Show'!

Enginuity Power Systems is a 100% Made in the USA company and based in Alexandria, VA.

The E|ONE is a leading 'green technology' product. This ‘micro-Combined Heat and Power’ system is a simple one: remove an existing gas-fired water heater and replace it with a single unit that produces your home’s hot water, space heating needs and electricity.