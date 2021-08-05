Submit Release
Enginuity Power Systems Announces Investor Opportunities through StartEngine

The International Builders' Show recognizes Enginuity's E|ONE with three (3) awards - including 'Best in Show'!

Enginuity Power Systems is a 100% Made in the USA company and based in Alexandria, VA.

The Enginuity ‘micro-Combined Heat and Power’ system is a simple one: remove an existing gas-fired water heater and replace it with a single unit that produces your home’s hot water, space heating needs and electricity; efficiently…we are ‘Simply Efficient’!

Within days, over $360,000 has been raised

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is thrilled to announce investment opportunities with the development of the E|ONE micro-Combined Heat and Power system.

Since launching on Monday afternoon, Enginuity is proud to share that they have already eclipsed $360,000 for raised funds.

Learn more about the opportunity at the Start Engine funding portal: www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity


About Enginuity Power Systems:
Formed in 2015, Enginuity has developed, patented, and prototyped the next generation of high- efficiency engine technology and is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about Enginuity
Power Systems by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following
Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and
Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems.

Why Invest in Enginuity Power Systems? The E|ONE is 'green technology' and is our future.

