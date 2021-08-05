Enginuity Power Systems Announces Investor Opportunities through StartEngine
The International Builders' Show recognizes Enginuity's E|ONE with three (3) awards - including 'Best in Show'!
Within days, over $360,000 has been raisedALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is thrilled to announce investment opportunities with the development of the E|ONE micro-Combined Heat and Power system.
Since launching on Monday afternoon, Enginuity is proud to share that they have already eclipsed $360,000 for raised funds.
Learn more about the opportunity at the Start Engine funding portal: www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity
About Enginuity Power Systems:
Formed in 2015, Enginuity has developed, patented, and prototyped the next generation of high- efficiency engine technology and is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about Enginuity
Power Systems by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following
Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and
Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems.
Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Why Invest in Enginuity Power Systems? The E|ONE is 'green technology' and is our future.