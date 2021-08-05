Author, André Stewart Nominated for Los Angeles Times CFO & CEO Leadership Awards
“Real Estate Investing Diet” written by award nominee André Stewart to be released in OctoberLOS ANGELES, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The L.A. Times B2B team today announced that André Stewart, Founder and CEO of InvestFar and the author of “The Real Estate Investing Diet,” is now a nominee for the prestigious CFO & CEO Leadership Awards. The virtual awards ceremony event will take place on August 5, 2021.
Stewart is one of the leading executives recognized for having demonstrated excellence in his business accomplishments and professional success during the past twelve months. The L.A. Times B2B CFO & CEO Leadership Awards recognizes C-Suite executives for leadership and contributions in the business world within their companies and the community-at-large. According to the L.A. Times B2B team, “The magazine, which will follow the virtual event, will profile the winners along with noteworthy executives exhibiting achievements within their respective businesses.”
“The Real Estate Investing Diet” will be released in October, 2021. Stewart, seldom a man who ever slows down, has also just finished his next book, “The Entrapment of Debt” coming out in 2022. According to Stewart, this next book is all about empowering people financially and helping set them on a path to be financially free.
“Our company is thrilled that André has been nominated for The L.A. Times B2B CFO & CEO Leadership Awards,” said Director of InvestFar, Janette Villegas. The InvestFar team congratulates Andre and wishes him continued success. In addition, we are looking forward to ‘The Entrapment of Debt.’ Its title speaks to the state of the world today and provides encouragement and real solutions for a way out. It is a ‘must read’ for anyone tired of their ongoing, crushing debt or those who feel trapped in a 9-5 job. Readers will be given actionable and clear insights regarding the ongoing global debt crisis and how to manage their finances.”
According to Ms. Villegas, “With InvestFar, out-of-market real estate investing is now local. The process of remote investing is now safe and easy. InvestFar is spearheading the globalization of real estate investing by making it easy for people to buy investment properties anywhere in the world without ever leaving their homes. You’ll be able to buy, then fix, flip, rent or list your property for free, anywhere in the world. You can even manage the investment property through our property management tool.” With the InvestFar platform, property owners can list their properties and connect with investors or renters—save on the standard 3% – 6% fees by listing for free.
“The Real Estate Investing Diet” is available for pre-order at https://andrestewartauthor.com// Site visitors can also register for updates on book releases and real estate tips.
The selections of profiles and honorees and the production of the event and the magazine will be organized by the Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing team and does not involve the editorial staff of the Los Angeles Times.
For more information go to www.investfar.com and https://andrestewartauthor.com/
