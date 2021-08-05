Acclaimed Celebrity Hair Stylist, Sean James, Examines Olympian South Korean, An San, Being Bullied for Her Hairstyle

Sean James

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20-year-old South Korean An San, already a double gold medalist in the women's and mixed teams events, became a target for online hostility at home after cutting her hair short, a look labelled "feminist" by some social media users.

Acclaimed celebrity hairstylist, Sean James, delves into this matter and believes it is utterly asinine. "I think it is terribly sad when anyone is judged on their appearance, especially when it’s just a hairstyle on a 20-year-old kid," states James. "Hairstyles are easily changed, unfortunately people hiding behind keyboards churning out negativity are usually projecting things they don’t like about themselves."

An San kept South Korea's Olympic flag flying in women's archery on Friday as she took the individual title, shrugging off online bullying over her hairstyle to become the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.

James continues, "I love her beautifully short hair, she exudes confidence and there’s something so striking about a woman’s face when it’s cropped so perfectly. When I cropped Jamie lee Curtis hair for the first time, she was in shock but she loved how easy it was to do and how it looks good anywhere she goes. Maybe An just wanted to stop worrying about her hair and focus on her task at hand at the Olympics."

Top-seeded An held her nerve as her final and semi-final went to shootoffs, downing Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee to take gold. Lucilla Boari claimed bronze to become the first Italian female archer to win an Olympic medal.

"How about we stop judging people and start trying to have some self-awareness of our effects on others when we start tapping away on keyboards," concludes James.

Sean James

Sean originally came to America from Australia due to his wig-making skills. He has subsequently been a cutting and color educator for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe. He has also styled for several fashion shows throughout fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York, including Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, and Burberry. James has worked on Oscar-nominated films and is a two-time local 706 Guild Award nominee. He is a trusted expert panelist for product reviews and can be seen on Style Network's "How Do I Look?"

Sean is also highly involved in giving back and volunteering his time for worthwhile causes, most notably for "Women in Film Prop 8" the play, and Rufus Wainwright's "Christmas 101" for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clients are well-known, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his love of hair with his ordinary salon customers.

His regular clients include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.