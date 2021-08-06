Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Joseph Tully, Examines Gavin Newsom Making Retail Theft Punishable by Misdemeanor or Felony

Joseph Tully

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gov. Gavin Newsom joined law enforcement leaders, legislators, and local officials at a press conference in Los Angeles County this week to address the state’s efforts to reduce crime and retail theft as it relates to broader crime issues.

Acclaimed Criminal Attorney, Joseph Tully, sheds some light on this matter and goes into detail about how this actually affects people. "I understand the intent behind this new legislation," states Tully. "However, we don’t need it. We already have laws in place to protect against this: conspiracy and commercial burglary, penal code sections 182 and 459, respectively."

Newsom signed California Assembly Bill 331 that would make organized retail theft punishable by misdemeanor or felony to any person who acts in cooperation with one or more persons with the intention to steal items for monetary gain.

Tully continues, "Conspiracy to commit a crime, any crime, misdemeanor or felony, can be charged as a felony. Commercial burglary, planning to steal prior to going to a retail establishment, can be charged as a felony."

Additionally, this bill would punish any person who “acted as an agent of another to steal merchandise from one or more merchant’s premises or online marketplaces as part of an organized plan to commit theft, or recruited, coordinated, organized, supervised, directed, managed, or financed another to undertake acts of theft.”

"We already have the laws in place to protect against rampant theft from retail establishments, they just need to be enforced in order to protect our business infrastructure. Unfortunately, this new legislation appears to be politicians attempting to placate the masses who are upset at a rise in commercial burglary rather than an attempt to solve the problem at its root," concludes Tully.