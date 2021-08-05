F&G hosting free sight-in events in Eastern Idaho

With hunting season is just around the corner, Fish and Game wants to help you sight in your rifles and fine tune your skills before hunting season. Three free sight-in events event will be held at ranges across the Upper Snake Region prior to the general rifle season.

Event dates

Unified Sportsmen’s Club west of Rexburg, August 30.

Eagle Rock Gun School and Range west of Idaho Falls, August 31.

Fremont County Sportsman’s Club in St. Anthony, September 1.

All three events will run from 5pm -9pm.

These free events are sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and are open to people of all ages. Hunter Education instructors and Range Safety Officers will be available to teach basic gun safety and rifle shooting skills.

Please register and join us for a fun evening at a range near you. For those new to hunting that may not have purchased a rifle yet, several different rifles will also be available for use at these events to hone your shooting skills.

Participants will be required to pre-register using the link below to ensure adequate space is available.

https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/188-outdoor-skills

For more information please contact Gerren Steel at the Upper Snake Regional Office, 208-525-7290.

Special thanks to the Idaho Hunter Education Association and the local ranges for making these events possible.