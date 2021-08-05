Pennsylvania Commission for Women Supports Expanded Postpartum Medicaid Coverage

The Pennsylvania Commission for Women (PCW) today issued a statement in support of the expansion of postpartum coverage through Medicaid in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services announced the expanded coverage period earlier today. Commissioners thanked the Biden Administration, Governor Wolf, the Department of Human Services and the Women’s Health Caucus for recognizing the need to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage.

“As our commonwealth recovers from this pandemic, it is vital that birthing people have access to health care, especially during the postpartum period,” said PCW Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “I am so grateful that the Biden Administration included expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage in the American Rescue Plan. I know the Governor and his Administration made the right decision to ‘Opt-In’ for Pennsylvanians. This action will save lives and help ensure that Pennsylvania families have healthy moms and babies from the start. The Pennsylvania Commission for Women will continue to advocate for quality and affordable health care for women across the commonwealth.”

“When tackling issues as complex as maternal mortality, it is imperative to have a strategy which addresses the issue from different angles. It’s just as imperative to work collaboratively to get things done,” stated PA Women’s Commission member and WHC co-chair, Representative Morgan Cephas. “I am grateful to all who stand with us to get the message across – birthing people in Pennsylvania need access to care to improve maternal and child health outcomes.”