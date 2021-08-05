IRIS USA Inc. expands operations in southeast Wisconsin

IRIS USA Inc. is ramping up face mask production at its factory in southeast Wisconsin now that a $6.1 million expansion has been completed.

The project will include adding 26 machines over the next three years, raising production capacity to 70 million disposable face masks per month to supply customers in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.—and creating 90 jobs.

WEDC has authorized up to $350,000 in state income tax credits over the three-year period, based on achievement of job creation and capital investment targets.

“This project is an example of the type of foreign direct investment we want to attract more of in Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “IRIS USA Inc. is putting Wisconsinites to work making products that are urgently needed to help the world survive and move beyond this pandemic.”

IRIS USA—part of IRIS Ohyama Inc. of Japan—manufactures plastic injection molded products, small appliances, furniture and other household products in its four U.S. factories. IRIS USA was the first company to market clear plastic storage units in the U.S. The plant in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, built in 1996, was the first to open in the U.S. and is the largest, at 620,000 square feet, with 210 employees.

IRIS Ohyama is one of the largest consumer plastics manufacturers worldwide, with as many as 23,000 products in distribution.