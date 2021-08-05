Submit Release
Governor Cooper Appoints New Superior Court Judge for Durham County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Brian C. Wilks to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14B, serving Durham County. He will fill the vacant seat formerly held by the Honorable James E. “Jim” Hardin, Jr.

“Judge Wilks has done an extraordinary job as a District Court Judge and I know he will continue his fine service to the people of Durham County and our state on the Superior Court bench,” said Governor Cooper.

The Hon. Wilks is a District Court Judge for the 14th Judicial District. Prior to his work as a judge, he was an Assistant District Attorney for the 14th Prosecutorial District and served as an Assistant Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice. In addition, Judge Wilks was previously an Adjunct Professor of Law at North Carolina Central University School of Law. Judge Wilks earned his Bachelor of Arts at the University of South Carolina and his Juris Doctor at the North Carolina Central University School of Law.

 

