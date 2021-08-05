Wickaninnish, Cliff Atleo, plays the drum while singing the Nuu-chah-nulth song on the court steps in Vancouver, April 2018. Photo credit: Melody Charlie Commercial Fishing Boat as a part of the T'aaq-wiihak Fishery, 2016. Photo credit: Melody Charlie T'aaq-wiihak Fraser Miʔaat (Sockeye) Landing, August 2018. Photo credit: Irine Polyzogopoulos

Five Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations' fishers remain 'tied to our docks' despite the Court affirming our right to fish almost a dozen years ago.