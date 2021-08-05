NEW YORK LIFE AGENT ELIZABETH DIPP METZGER QUALIFIES FOR MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE’S “TOP OF THE TABLE”
New York Life Leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 62st Consecutive YearEL PASO, TX, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outstanding client service, ethics and professionalism have elevated Elizabeth Dipp Metzger of New York Life’s El Paso General Office to qualify for the exclusive “Top of the Table” of the Million Dollar Round Table — The Premier Association of Financial Professionals.® In addition to being a New York Life agent since 2010, Dipp Metzger is a 11-years MDRT member and a 6 time Top of the Table qualifier.
Dipp Metzger is president of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX serving clients nationwide. As a Financial Professional, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Lizzie’s focus is physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market. Lizzie provides holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation.
Top of the Table status is the highest level of MDRT membership and places Dipp Metzger among the top professionals in the global life insurance and financial services industry. It recognizes her for demonstrating exceptional professional knowledge, client service and ethical conduct.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is an international, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.
