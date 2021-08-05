SleepSmartz To Help Police Officers After "The Year From Hell"
After the worst year in history for police, SleepSmartz is developing new tools to help officers overcome insomnia that negatively impacts their job performanceEDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SleepSmartz, a producer of audio sleep sessions for those who struggle with insomnia, is announcing the development of new sleep sessions, accessed through an app, for law enforcement officers tormented by the impact of insomnia. A crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo.com was recently launched for the development and production of these sleep sessions.
It’s no secret that 2020 was the year from hell for our men and women in blue. For the actions of a very few, police officers everywhere were often smeared as racists and called every profane name imaginable.
Many officers wonder if they would be the next to be accused of a racist crime for what they see as simply doing their job and protecting the community they serve. Some are hearing calls to “DEFUND THE POLICE” from the very politicians they are sworn to protect.
Morale in many departments is at an all time low. For police officers who struggle with PTSD and depression, insomnia is a constant companion that makes life unbearable, according to research from the American Medical Association. Chronic insomnia, reported by 40% of officers, intensifies the suffering of these conditions, often leading to burnout, despair and worse.
“The suffering caused by insomnia is substantial,” said Officer Justin Thee. “When officers aren’t getting the sleep they need, our outlook suffers and the possibility of mistakes increases. Insomnia is closely linked to PTSD and depression. Yet, until now, we haven’t had a non-medication sleep tool for officers so I’m excited about the potential to change lives.”
Last year, SleepSmartz produced 84 sleep sessions for those struggling with opioid, alcohol, meth and other addictions. Developed under the direction of SleepSmartz Chief Scientific Officer Lowell Robertson, M.D. Addiction Medicine, these audio sessions include proven relaxation techniques combined with professional recovery principles from the 12-Step program.
To develop sleep sessions for law enforcement, SleepSmartz will partner with a treatment program for officers who struggle with these conditions. “It is critical that we incorporate professional recovery principles in each sleep session so the officer is encouraged and reinforced as they drift off to sleep each night,” SleepSmartz CEO Gary Brown confirmed. “We will work closely with a treatment program to ensure these sleep sessions are as effective as possible.”
Brown expects the initial sleep sessions for PTSD and depression to be released sometime the next generation SleepSmartz app is released later this year. The current app is a simple “template” app and the new app will include many advanced features.
Crowdfunding for the development of sleep sessions is new for SleepSmartz. “After considering a number of other options, we felt it was a good idea. So I hope everyone will visit our campaign on GiveSendGo and give to help our men and women in blue,” Brown said. “Our mission is to help all those in law enforcement who struggle with insomnia driven by these conditions and with enough support, we will!"
