Court Accelerates Law Clerk’s Learning Curve for Bar Exam

To many, studying for the bar exam is a full-time job. For one applicant, who doubles as a judicial law clerk, he prefers to be even busier.

Troy Nance, who works for Akron Municipal Judge Ron Cable, was balancing his day job while cramming in bar prep during off hours leading up to last week’s Ohio Bar Examination.

“In law school, I worked about four days a week. So, I was used to having to juggle between two and three different things at once,” said Nance.

The University of Akron School of Law graduate has been with the municipal court for two years – first as a volunteer, followed by a paid internship before being promoted to his current position.

“He showed up and he was very persistent,” Judge Cable said. “He has very strong writing skills.”

Nance, a North Carolina native, said he knew next to nothing about how the court system operated when he started. But his on-the-job training proved to be incredibly valuable when he began applying practical experience to his classroom curriculum.

“The first year of law school, I [thought], ‘I don’t know what’s going on here. All these words seem to [run] together,’” said Nance. “And then as soon as I started working at the court, I read the cases a little differently. That’s when things just started to click for me.”

His responsibilities at the court include writing memos and decisions, research, technical assistance with remote hearings, and administrative support for civil cases.

While Nance is learning about the legal system through his daily duties, he’s also getting an education from his boss and mentor. Judge Cable knows about life’s challenges when preparing for the career-altering test to become a lawyer.

“Studying for the bar, I had a young child and a full-time job. I’d spend all night listening to cassette tapes and taking practice tests,” said Judge Cable.

While Nance’s long-term prospects in the legal profession remain unclear, he does have his next job lined up, if he passes the July bar: as Judge Cable’s judicial attorney.

“I’m just very thankful for this opportunity, that I’m truly in a privileged profession with what I’ve learned and to be able to help people with it,” Nance said.

