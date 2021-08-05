Hiker in Distress

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 5, 2021

Bartlett, NH – On Wednesday, August 4 shortly after 2:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was in distress on the Parker Mountain Trail. The hiker was George Waterhouse, 78, of Bridgeton, ME. Waterhouse was nearing the summit when he began feeling poorly. Without marked improvement in his condition after rest, his hiking partner phoned for help. He was three miles from the trailhead.

Along with Conservation Officers members of Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance, Bartlett Fire, Jackson Fire, and the Bartlett Police Department responded. With the help of a nearby homeowner and his backhoe, the rocks blocking the Forest Service Road at the trailhead were moved. A side-by-side ATV was able to drive to within several hundred feet of Waterhouse. His condition had improved and he had been walking slowly down the trail to meet rescuers. He was placed in the side-by-side and driven out. He arrived at the trailhead shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.