Crochet Technologies and Bits In Glass join forces for Global Digital Transformation Delivery
Crochet Technologies and Bits In Glass join forces for Global Digital Transformation DeliveryLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crochet Technologies, a UK & India based consultancy focused on end-to-end process automation services and low-code solutions has joined forces with Bits In Glass, a North American software consulting firm helping companies digitally transform their operations. This strategic move will enable both companies to rapidly grow, expand their offerings, and provide customers with a global delivery network.
Crochet will become a part of Bits In Glass, bringing Pega expertise to their line-up of services and broadening both company’s technology expertise.
“We’re extremely excited to join hands with the Bits In Glass company,” says Vivek Saluja, Founder and CEO of Crochet Technologies. "With their 15+ years of digital transformation expertise in the North American market paired with Crochet's exponential growth across the UK, EMEA & APAC market fuels a strong consortium providing low code offerings with a global footprint bringing more value-driven focus to our growing customer base."
“As a customer-centric consultancy, we’ve been looking for the right fit in a Global Partner to expand our value proposition, and Crochet Technologies ticks all the boxes. After several joint projects over the past six months we’re very confident that our two companies are well aligned,” says David Hauser, Founding Partner with Bits In Glass. “We’re excited to work with Vivek Saluja and the team at Crochet Technologies and are thrilled about the opportunity to bring the Bits In Glass brand to India, the UK, and the EU.”
About Crochet
Crochet Technologies provides end-to-end digital transformation business solutions to the world's leading banks, financial institutions, insurance and government sector clients. Services include consulting, governance & advisory solutions for market-leading low code platforms - Pega & Appian.
To Know More Visit www.crochetech.com.
About Bits In Glass
Bits In Glass is an award-winning software consulting firm. We combine our deep industry expertise and experience with the best names in technology to provide innovative solutions to your unique business challenges. Our expert consultants excel at solving complex technical problems across industries and verticals, specializing in healthcare, financial services, insurance, and public sector. Learn more at www.bitsinglass.com.
Media Contacts:
Nikhil Bhatia
Crochet Technologies
nikhilbhatia@crochetech.com
+44 208 144 3648
Rebecca Dakin
Bits In Glass
rebecca.dakin@bitsinglass.com
(587) 324-1330
Nikhil Bhatia-Global Head of Client Relations, Partnerships
Crochet Technologies Private Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn