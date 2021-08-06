Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the urinary stone treatment devices market is expected to decline from $1.82 billion in 2020 to $1.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.6%. The decline is mainly due to the deferment of treatments due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to a fall in demand for the equipment. The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market is expected to reach $2.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3%. The increasing prevalence of kidney stones, especially in the geriatric population, is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth.

The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones. About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion is composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid, or struvite.

Trends In The Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Market

Companies in the industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot-assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices to reduce hospitalization time, be less invasive and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.

Global Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Market Segments:

The global urinary stone treatment devices market is further segmented based on type, end user and geography.

By Products: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices, Holmium Laser Devices, Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices, Stone Retrieval Devices, Ureteral Stents

By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others

By Geography: The global urinary stone treatment devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices Market Organizations Covered: Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, DirexGroup, and Dornier MedTech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

